Two months have passed since the horrendous rape and murder of a young female doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar medical college. The crime, heinous and horrific, is sadly not unprecedented in its brutality. However, what is unprecedented is how it ‘woke’ a new generation of civilians in Bengal to their own voices.

Around the world, the decade of the 2010s has been marked by striking increase in mass protests: from Arab Spring (2010-11) to George Floyd and Black Lives Matter (2019-20), to CAA and farmers’ protest (2019-2020) in India, the last 15 years showed civilians intent to fight apathetic States.

In the last two months the civil society in Bengal has woken up like a giant, on the shoulders of a motley bunch of junior doctors, in a one of-a-kind non-political uprising: and it has important lessons for India’s democracy.

First, it is possible for the citizens to come together without a political banner and make enough noise for echelons of power to notice. As the junior doctors, united under the WBJDF, vehemently opposed entry of any political parties (the Left and Right!), it was evident that we can have a sustained uprising without a political umbrella. The complete rejection of political affiliations reflected both a disenchantment with political parties and the fear of misuse of the cause by these parties.

Second, professional bodies have a role to play in the demand for better working conditions. While unionism has for long become a dirty word, being associated with poor work culture of the 70s and 80s, the corporate grapevine today is rife with stories of toxic work cultures. The junior doctors showed it’s possible to raise professional concerns, under a ‘we’ banner without the guilt trap of being ‘unprofessional’. Soldiers, doctors, teachers are professionals at the end of the day: and have every right to demand their rights, as much as they are accountable for their job.

Third, the turnout of women in the protest, was matched by men who are equally angry at the growing crimes against women. The men are angry at their brethren involved in these heinous acts, and they’re e angry at toxic masculinity in general. Patriarchy and noxious masculinity have not only long suppressed the non-binary and the women, but also disadvantaged men in the Indian society, discouraging them from being vulnerable, sensitive and empathetic. More and more men are shunning this notion of masculinity.

Protest anthem

Fourth, while every uprising needs an anthem, people shun artists with pretences. The artists who supported the movement provided the essential bind: from Arijit’s soulful ‘Aar Kobe’ to senior women artists who took to the streets, the idolised faces brought people together. However, while the creative milieu formed a nerve centre, people were quick to reject even the most venerated of idols who failed to rise to the demands of the moment. It signals today the ‘art’ and ‘artist’ are no longer separate: people demand accountability from them.

Fifth, for a rare moment, the safe playing ‘Indian middle-class parent’ stands strong behind the young people. The Indian middle-class parent would have anyone but their own child on the street: while they would be quick to support a Black Lives Matter in a far way land, their child standing in a college demonstration is usually frowned upon.

Bengal has families on the streets this time, shocked by the gruesome atrocity committed against an intellectually brilliant, courageous young girl. The Bengali middle class realises that for meritocracy (that they so bank on) to survive, public offices must be free of corruption, and this is one moment where change is possible.

Finally, the last 60 days showed, as with the global uprisings of the decade, the young Indian is angry: and rightly so. The Gen Z are tired of being told they are a privileged generation: they have also inherited unequal societies, intolerant nations, and a ravaged Earth. This generation is angry at virtues of meritocracy extolled in a society rife with political corruption. Yet angry as they are, they can be non-violent, precise in their demands and professional in their organisation, quintessentially Gandhian, though they may discard labels.

We do not know whether there will be justice in the R G Case and when! Two months after the protests, there has been some gains for the junior doctors: a part of their demands heard, some actions taken and some promises.

On October 7, CBI chargesheeted the key accused Sanjay Roy, whom many believe may not be the sole perpetrator. That these steps are not enough is clear from the fact that six junior doctors continue their ‘fast unto death’ ahead of the Durga puja. We do not know if it will lead to a cleansing of corruption, threat culture and malpractices in public offices.

However, the protests will leave an indelible mark on India’s democracy, a moment that will be remembered: and the young Indian, with their anger and empathy, will lie at the fulcrum of this moment.

The writer is an academician. Views expressed are personal