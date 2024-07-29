Budget 2024-25 marks a milestone for Indian sports, which got its highest-ever allocation of ₹3,442 crore, a slight increase from last year’s ₹3,396 crore. This reflects the government’s ongoing commitment to promoting sports in the country.

A substantial portion of this allocation is directed towards the Khelo India initiative, which received ₹900 crore. This flagship programme aims to nurture sporting talent at the grassroots level and has expanded to include various sub-programmes such as the Khelo India Youth Games, the University Games and the Para Games.

The Sports Ministry’s budget, which saw a minor increase of ₹45.36 crore, will largely go towards maintaining and enhancing India’s sports infrastructure. Priority has been given to boosting cricket infrastructure in Bihar, a State that has historically lagged in sporting facilities.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI), crucial for organising national camps and providing essential equipment to athletes, received allocation of ₹822 crores. Additionally, the National Sports Federations (NSFs), responsible for the development of various sports disciplines, are set to receive close to ₹340 crore this year.

In a significant move to ensure the integrity of sports, the government’s contribution to the National Anti-Doping Agency increased from ₹21.73 crore to ₹22.30 crore. Additionally, the National Dope Testing Laboratory saw its allocation rise from ₹19.50 crore to ₹22 crore. These steps are crucial in maintaining fair play and building a robust anti-doping infrastructure.

Gaming overlooked

Despite the comprehensive support for traditional sports, the Budget has overlooked the gaming industry. With India’s young, tech-savvy population driving the rapid expansion of this sector, gaming has transformed into a mainstream phenomenon with significant economic contributions through game development, streaming, and professional tournaments. The absence of tax incentives, regulatory frameworks, and increased funding for esports is a missed opportunity for the government to capitalise on this growing industry. A consortium of 70 Indian gaming companies had petitioned for a reduction in GST on video games from 18 per cent to 12 per cent, aiming to improve cash flow and sustainability for developers but these requests were not addressed.

While the Khelo India initiative received substantial support, other sports like football still require significant government intervention and funding. The focus remains on traditional sports but for India to truly become a sports superpower, it is crucial that the Budget also addresses the needs of emerging sports. A more inclusive and diversified approach to sports budgeting is essential. The steady increase in sports funding is promising but a broader focus will ensure comprehensive growth and development across all sectors of Indian sports.