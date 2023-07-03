India has adopted digital technologies rapidly thanks to the thrust given by the government, the partnerships with corporates and philanthropic organisations and innovations by several start-ups. This has revolutionised almost all aspects of our lives — from how we access information and connect with people, to how we seek healthcare.

Despite the rapid strides made in digitisation, socio-economic disparity and geographical diversity are an intrinsic part of India, and this has led to a digital divide.

Bridging the digital divide is key to India becoming a developed nation by 2047. The momentum has already picked up pace on digital inclusion with multi-sectoral collaborations supporting the government. Digital Bharat Collaborative (a part of Piramal Foundation) health departments across States help them deploy digital technologies to enable equitable access to quality healthcare for all.

Noteworthy is the Karuna Fellowship that is anchored on women-led development through empowerment of rural women via equipping them with digital skills.

One heart-warming example is that of Rani Kumari, Karuna Fellow, working at the CCC, Patna. Rani digitally monitors remote district hospitals in real-time and escalates any issues related to hospital conditions and patient experiences to senior government health authorities, so that they are addressed quickly. She is today a role model for people in her village. Frontline health workers like ASHAs are trained to use apps to record health data.

Prioritising digital and adapting multi-pronged approaches is crucial for State governments, and they have the mandate to essay a vital role in ensuring digital inclusion of their people. These governments are closer to local stakeholders like communities, civil societies, educational institutes, service providers etc., and are familiar with the unique needs and challenges. Thus, they are best placed to design targeted policies and programmes for digital inclusion that address the unique characteristics of their State.

They have a deeper understanding of their local governance and administrative structures, which can expedite the implementation of digital initiatives and ensure smoother coordination among various state departments involved in the process. They can also explore public-private partnerships to leverage additional resources and expertise for digital inclusion efforts.

A different approach

To make digital a priority, State governments could set up a Programme Management Unit that activates and strengthens internal structures focused on digital initiatives.

States can also improve coordination amongst various departments that have a role in digital initiatives and with bodies like the state unit of National Informatics Centre. Instead of localised and siloed efforts to launch apps and portals, a unified vision across all applications across departments can help achieve the true benefits of digital transformation.

Adopting e-governance practices can significantly improve access, quality, and transparency of government services in areas like education, healthcare, agriculture, and local employment. When government services are easily accessible through easy-to-use digital portals and mobile applications, it encourages citizens, including the poor and those in remote areas, to learn and utilise them.

Strong governance practices like regular audit of the health of digital infrastructure, State data centre, computers at district offices, and connectivity across all service facilities will ensure dependability.

A greater thrust on building digital literacy of local communities, especially in rural and remote geographies, will also go a long way in bridging the divide.

Swati is Vice-Chairperson, Piramal Group, and Rajasekhar is Director-Piramal Foundation

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit