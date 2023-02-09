At the 26th session of Conference of the Parties (COP26), India presented the five nectar elements (Panchamrit) of India’s climate action, which includes helping the world to maintain the temperature well below 1.5 degrees Celsius along with a target to reach net-zero carbon emission by 2070. This is the first time India has set a net zero target, at any COP summit.

In our endeavour to meet COP commitments, adoption and enhancement of e-mobility could play a major role and prove to be an effective solution for this mission.

With the ever-growing importance of climate consciousness, electric mobility proves far more advantageous in comparison to its conventional counterpart. With zero or ultra-low tailpipe emissions of pollutants, e-mobility proves to be a big stepping stone for India’s vision of becoming net zero.

In 2022, every 20th vehicle registered in the country was an electric vehicle (EV), with more than one million electric vehicles sold in India. Per a report by NITI Aayog, by 2030, 80 per cent of two and three-wheelers, 40 per cent of buses, and 30-70 per cent of cars in India will be electric vehicles. The Central as well as State governments have undertaken several initiatives to expedite the adoption of electric vehicles.

However, the lack of charging infrastructure along with higher costs of the vehicles, range anxiety and innovation in battery storage capacity are a few major hindrances to the adoption of EVs.

To address these challenges, there is a thrust to strengthen the nation’s charging infrastructure and promote innovation in the EV sector. Technological advancements along with the government’s policy push to the e-mobility sector will drive the faster adoption of electric vehicles in the coming years.

Telangana is rapidly emerging as a hub for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The State’s pioneering move of developing a policy for the e-mobility segment adds to its attractiveness as an investment destination for this sector. The State is home to several players in the EV sector and intends to leverage its strengths in the Automotive, Electronics, Aerospace, Defence and Information Technology Sectors are creating synergies and thereby becoming a centre for research and innovation in Electric Vehicles, Battery Technologies and other Emerging Technologies such as Autonomous and Connected Vehicles.

Telangana’s Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Systems Policy 2020-30 intends to achieve substantial reduction in the total cost of transportation for personal and commercial purposes, building upon the foundation laid down by the Centre’s FAME-II scheme to promote the adoption and manufacturing of EVs.

Through shared mobility, charging infrastructure development, and manufacturing activities, the policy aims to attract private investments worth $4 billion in the EV sector and create employment for 1,20,000 people by 2030.

E-Mobility Week

With the upcoming Hyderabad E-Mobility Week, scheduled for February 5 to 11, the spotlight will be on the State’s capability in the EV segment. The State has already showcased its readiness to produce enough skilled talent for the next wave of EV investments.

The State is also hosting the nation’s first-ever Formula E-race, which will enable India to join the prestigious list of E-Prix host nations and cities.

E-mobility is set to play a vital role in India’s climate action plans and transport requirements. Though the industry is in its nascent stage, the Centre as well as state governments’ initiatives and technological innovation can accelerate the growth of this sector. Telangana has the potential to drive this growth and set an example for both the nation and the world by spearheading the electric vehicle revolution.

The writer is Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industry & Commerce, Information Technology, Government of Telangana