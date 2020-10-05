The purpose paradox

Jabra Elite 45h: Headphones with an incredible battery life
A good headset is most certainly the need of the hour. With calls to attend and sometimes the need for some ...
Individuals’ motivations may well be ‘beyond the numbers’, but recognising the same can make a direct impact on the balance sheet
‘Purpose’ can be a notoriously vague concept. Unlike science — or, even, finance — which seeks reassurance from ‘hard numbers’ or ‘experimental proofs’, trying to unravel individuals’ motivations — the underlying reason for a given behaviour — can be extremely challenging.
Is it worth the effort? Is knowing ‘why’ people act the way they do really important to businesses? The weight of evidence — and my own experience — confirms the importance of personal motivation — or ‘purpose’ — behind people’s decision-making.
Younger employees, in particular, want to work at companies with an authentic purpose; globally, 70 per cent of millennials expect their employers to focus on societal or mission-driven issues. When it comes to recruitment, for instance, employers who disregard such considerations will be at a competitive disadvantage to those who don’t.
On the macro level, the equation couldn’t be simpler; according to research from Deloitte, companies with a clear, identified purpose enjoy higher productivity and growth rates, along with a more satisfied workforce and lower levels of employee attrition.
The idea of a wider, underlying purpose is even more critical in times of disruption and change, when such principles can represent source of stability and reassurance; not merely to employees, but to clients and investors alike.
Well before the outbreak of Covid-19, the healthcare and pharmaceuticals sector, for instance, was being disrupted from the outside and the inside. Big data and analytics transformed, not merely the speed, but the entire process through which molecules are developed and tested; and this transformation is still in a nascent stage. As technologies such as wearables and the Internet of Things become mainstream, the rate at which molecules can be brought to the market and, even, personalised will increase exponentially.
Taking advantage of such opportunities will require new forms of collaboration, new working relationships — we will have to recruit new types of skills and qualifications, coders will have to work alongside clinical and social scientists, traditional career paths will inevitably make way for new ones.
The reality is that it would be naïve to assume that individuals’ purpose — their personal guiding principles — are consistent over time or, even, rational from a cold, entirely logical, perspective. My experience of management confirms that people’s own purpose can be gloriously individual, encompassing everything from their (often, logical) career aspirations to their (deeply personal) dreams; each element culminating in a set of guiding principles that determine their priorities and life choices.
As an employer, we need to acknowledge individuals’ sense of purpose — the motivation and logic driving them forward. A leader’s role is to find those ‘intersections’ where our teams’ sense of purpose cross paths with that of the organisation; this is the point where energies and goals become shared.
Think of those days when you didn’t know how time went by at work as you were energetically pegging away at a task and behold, at the end of the day you still felt fresh. We all have experienced such days. It is important to scratch beneath the surface to understand what was working and what made you feel the way you did. At the end you will most likely conclude that you did what you love, and you love what you did!
As the employee progresses, gains experience, perhaps a family . . . their own sense of purpose evolves; this process is both evident and inevitable. Again, the organisation’s (or leader’s) role is to find, or renew that ‘intersection’ of shared interests and motivations. But, it is not just the leader’s responsibility.
Understanding motivations becomes even more important in today’s matrixed organisations where reporting lines may not exist or are blurred. Peer relationships become very important for agendas to move ahead, and understanding the motivations and purpose of fellow colleagues could be the difference between finishing first on the podium or not.
The concept of purpose is a nuanced, highly subjective one; allowing it to exist as a ball of thread or to use it to string together a set of beautiful pearls is the choice to make.
The writer is Managing Director at Merck Specialties Pvt Ltd
A good headset is most certainly the need of the hour. With calls to attend and sometimes the need for some ...
A mass trapping experiment is on in Maharashtra to save cotton crop from pink bollworm
Despite the isolating pandemic, Manipur’s women strive to weave small success stories
Covid impact: Mental health issues and children dropping out of school must be tackled urgently
Pay heed to the components of your salary to make it tax-efficient, especially in tough times like these
The market leader in power transmission, Power Grid Corporation of India has an assured return model for a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 witnessed strong rallies last week
The fund will take a sector-agnostic approach with a bottom-up stock-selection style
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...