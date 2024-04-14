There is no doubt that a strong and solid fan base will always be a great pillar of strength for any sports team. For sports aspirants, it would be a dream to play in front of cheering fans. However, recent events surrounding Mumbai Indians at the IPL have been a paradox of sorts in fan behaviour.

Instead of rallying behind their team, Mumbai Indians fans have resorted to booing and jeering when their newly appointed captain, Hardik Pandya, steps onto the field. This kind of behaviour began after the decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Pandya as captain was taken.

The discontentment of fans has spilled over to social media, which has even led to a loss of one million followers from Mumbai Indians’ official Instagram handle.

Rohit Sharma’s legacy as one of the greatest captains in Mumbai Indians’ history is undeniable. He led the team to five titles and earned adoration from fans worldwide. The uproar against Pandya has gone to such an extent that officials had to request the crowd to calm down.

Recently, Virat Kohli, representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru, had to ask the crowd to stop booing Pandya.

Cricket holds a special place in the hearts of fans in our country, evoking deep emotions and support.

However, it’s essential for fans to realise that expressing disappointment shouldn’t come at the expense of a player’s morale. While disagreements between management and fans are inevitable, protest should not involve methods that demoralise players or undermine the team’s spirit. However, it must be said that fans by and large remain loyal and supportive even in times of friction.