The discourse surrounding India’s development trajectory remains as vital as ever, amidst elections. The vision laid out in Viksit Bharat-2047 holds immense promise, yet it is not immune to scrutiny, as highlighted by economist Raghuram Rajan. His critique underscores the urgent need to address fundamental challenges in education, skill development, and employment generation.

The India Skills Report reveals that only 52.3 per cent of recent graduates are employable, showcasing the struggle to align education with market demands. The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2023 exposes gaps in education and skills, with only 3.4 per cent receiving formal vocational training and notable enrolment disparities, especially among 14-year-olds (3.9 per cent) and 18-year-olds (32.6 per cent).

Behind global average

The World Economic Forum’s ‘Future of Jobs 2020’ report highlights India’s lagging performance in basic (37 per cent) and tertiary education (39 per cent) compared to global averages, falling behind countries like China. These statistics raise doubts about achieving development goals by 2047.

Nonetheless, disparities in educational performance aren’t uniform across India. Lagging States can draw inspiration from successful practices in southern States, particularly Tamil Nadu. The Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) highlights Tamil Nadu’s impressive Gross Enrolment Ratios (GERs) of 98.8 per cent for elementary, 95.6 per cent for secondary, and 81.5 per cent for higher secondary education, with notable female enrolment at 85.95 per cent.

Tamil Nadu’s emphasis on STEM courses at the higher secondary level diverges from the national trend favouring arts and humanities. Moreover, the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) underscores Tamil Nadu’s GER of 47 per cent in 2021-22, surpassing the national average of 28.4 per cent. Kerala and Karnataka also excel, boasting GERs of 41.3 per cent and 36.2 per cent, respectively. Notably, Tamil Nadu’s commitment to uplift vulnerable segments is evident, with GERs for women (47.3 per cent), SC men (38.4 per cent), SC women (40.4 per cent), ST men (50.2 per cent), and ST women (37.6 per cent), all exceeding national averages.

Tamil Nadu’s exceptional educational achievements can be attributed to a range of targeted schemes and initiatives, such as the distribution of free textbooks, uniforms, bicycles, and laptops to school students. Tamil Nadu was the pioneer in introducing the mid-day meal scheme at schools, and now it has extended this initiative to offer free breakfast for primary school students. Moreover, to facilitate the enrolment of girl students in higher education, the “Pudhumai Penn” Scheme was introduced to provide monthly assistance of ₹1,000 to girl students hailing from economically disadvantaged families.

These grassroots-level educational initiatives in Tamil Nadu are also reflected in its employment landscape. The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) enrolment data highlights a significant trend in job creation, particularly among the youth. In 2022-23, EPFO payroll data indicates substantial employment opportunities for individuals aged 18 to 21 (3,76,872) and 22 to 25 (3,68,981). Furthermore, the 2021-22 Annual Survey of Industries (ASI) reveals that out of the 14.9 lakh registered women workers nationwide, 42 per cent are employed in Tamil Nadu’s factories. Notably, around 70 per cent of women in industrial roles are concentrated in southern States. These statistics underscore the effectiveness of Tamil Nadu’s efforts in both education and employment.

Policymakers should heed the success stories of States like Tamil Nadu. Sustained efforts to bridge the gap between education and employment, coupled with inclusive policies that uplift marginalised communities, will be critical in realising the vision of a prosperous and developed India by 2047.

The writer is an independent researcher. Views are personal

