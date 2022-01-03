With equities fairly priced in, investors have to moderate return expectations

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
In 2021, the equity markets witnessed extended gains amidst second wave of Covid-19 thanks to the prolonged accommodative monetary policy by the central banks across emerging as well as developed economies. Domestically, the second wave of pandemic receded during the second half of the year which resulted in the resumption of economic activities while the RBI continued to prioritize growth while keeping an eye on inflation.
As we prepare for 2022, there is reemergence of the pandemic in the form of third wave in Omicron. South Africa has seen one of the highest cases of the Omicron. However, the cases seems to have peaked without much increase in hospitalisation and death rates. India seems to have weathered the wave well, thanks to the proactive steps taken by the central and state governments to put necessary curbs in place. However, if still the cases go beyond control, we may witness another leg of lockdown/large disruption in economic activities. This may impact the markets adversely as was seen in March 2020.
FPIs have been booking profit after making stellar gains since the lows of March 2020. However, this may be a short term phenomenon as India continues to remain an attractive bet over the longer horizon. Further, the domestic investors have been absorbing the FPI selling. The market direction could be determined by the capacity of the domestic investors to absorb the FPI outflows.
Considering the valuation gap vs peers especially China, a few foreign brokerage houses have given a tactical short call on India. This view may very well change given that the fundamentals measured by Corporate Profitability to GDP ratio have improved substantially in FY 22 after having fallen from mid-single digit in FY 08 to low single digit in FY 20.
Globally, inflation and inflationary expectations have risen and the central banks led by the US Fed have indicated winding down of excessively soft monetary policy by reducing bond buying and indicating policy rate hikes throughout CY 22-23. The bond market, however, is betting against that through a flat yield curve. If the third wave intensifies, the central banks globally may be forced to prioritize growth over inflation. This may continue to aid the markets.
Severity of the third wave of pandemic, global inflation trajectory, the FPI activity and other factors would determine the market movement in 2022. From a short term perspective, Q3 results will be keenly watched and the corporate results should be ahead of market expectations. Markets may bottom if the earnings are better than expectations. Further, a growth supportive budget similar to the one announced in FY 21 shall make markets more attractive for the investors.
As the markets are trading at all-time highs, stock selection is going to be key. It may be prudent to avoid expensive stocks having low free float and concentrated holdings. A few themes like home improvement, engineering & capital goods, pharma and companies adopting to the digital ecosystem than peers is likely to out-perform in CY 22 and beyond. The big shall become bigger and therefore, industry leaders are likely to outperform their smaller peers.
The market is fairly priced and the investors would do well to moderate their return expectations. A prudent way to approach the markets is to be neutral in your allocation to equities with a bias towards large caps. There is likely to be volatility/corrections which an investor should be able to capture through disciplined asset allocation and a strategy to buy on dips.
Riding out market volatility is very similar to riding a roller coaster. So fasten your seatbelts and don’t leave the ride for an enjoyable experience!
The author is Group President & MD, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company
Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the views of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...