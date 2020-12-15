Easterly wave may bring rain to most of South Peninsula

Scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers will come back to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep over the South Peninsula and likely sustain an intense spell of rain and thundershowers as part of the revival of the North-East monsoon into the weekend and the next.

More geographical area than earlier expected may get impacted by the rain-laden easterly wave with the wet spell getting extended over the larger South Peninsula. Easterly waves move fast and straight across the Bay of Bengal, and usually are known to target Tamil Nadu and Kerala, apart from Sri Lanka to the South.

Heavy falls for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said this (Tuesday) morning that isolated heavy falls are likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from Wednesday to Saturday. It also saw scope for further increase in the rainfall activity with the possibility of heavy to very heavy falls lover Tamil Nadu on Sunday and Monday.

An extended IMD outlook said that the heavy rain session may last till Tuesday, with fairly widespread to widespread rain/thundershowers over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe; isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal; and scattered to fairly widespread over Lakshadweep and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Heavy weather for Sri Lanka, too

Elsewhere, isolated rain/thundershowers are predicted over South Interior Karnataka, Rayalseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Sri Lanka to the South would also witness heavy weather as is usual with easterly waves, with north-easterly winds over the seas around the island speeding up to of 20-30 km/hr on Tuesday.

The Sri Lanka Meteorological Department said that wind speeds accelerate to 40 km/hr at times over the seas extending from Trincomalee to Colombo via Jaffna, Mannar and Puttalam. The sea condition along and off Trincomalee to Colombo via Jaffna, Mannar, and Puttalam will be 'fairly rough' (wave heights of 8-20 ft) at times.

The expected uptick in the fortunes of the North-East monsoon saw the Chennai bloggers take to the tweeting their versions on the evolving scenario as follows:

