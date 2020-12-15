Easterly wave may bring rain to most of South Peninsula

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
Scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers will come back to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep over the South Peninsula and likely sustain an intense spell of rain and thundershowers as part of the revival of the North-East monsoon into the weekend and the next.
More geographical area than earlier expected may get impacted by the rain-laden easterly wave with the wet spell getting extended over the larger South Peninsula. Easterly waves move fast and straight across the Bay of Bengal, and usually are known to target Tamil Nadu and Kerala, apart from Sri Lanka to the South.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) said this (Tuesday) morning that isolated heavy falls are likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from Wednesday to Saturday. It also saw scope for further increase in the rainfall activity with the possibility of heavy to very heavy falls lover Tamil Nadu on Sunday and Monday.
An extended IMD outlook said that the heavy rain session may last till Tuesday, with fairly widespread to widespread rain/thundershowers over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe; isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal; and scattered to fairly widespread over Lakshadweep and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
Elsewhere, isolated rain/thundershowers are predicted over South Interior Karnataka, Rayalseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Sri Lanka to the South would also witness heavy weather as is usual with easterly waves, with north-easterly winds over the seas around the island speeding up to of 20-30 km/hr on Tuesday.
The Sri Lanka Meteorological Department said that wind speeds accelerate to 40 km/hr at times over the seas extending from Trincomalee to Colombo via Jaffna, Mannar and Puttalam. The sea condition along and off Trincomalee to Colombo via Jaffna, Mannar, and Puttalam will be 'fairly rough' (wave heights of 8-20 ft) at times.
The expected uptick in the fortunes of the North-East monsoon saw the Chennai bloggers take to the tweeting their versions on the evolving scenario as follows:
https://twitter.com/jhrishi2/status/1338058681930428417?s=20
https://twitter.com/chennaiweather/status/1338440770450120705?s=20
https://twitter.com/chennai_updates/status/1338434151221927936?s=20
Chennai Weather Updates on Twitter
“A brief post on this coming up this evening ? https://t.co/o2qSwZORTU”
twitter.com
https://twitter.com/ChennaiRains/status/1338667089880485891?s=20
ChennaiRains (COMK) on Twitter
“#COMK #Weather Update for the day as moderate #Rains likely to return over Coastal #TamilNadu, particularly around delta districts. Isolated places between #Cuddalore & Vedaranyam could see heavy spells due to dryline #Thunderstorms. #NEM2020 #COMK https://t.co/o3oPD7aah3”
twitter.com
https://twitter.com/ChennaiRains/status/1338276676564779008?s=20
ChennaiRains (COMK) on Twitter
“#Weather Models indicate Easterlies to slowly return from today over the Bay. This could get the #Rains to return over Coastal #TamilNadu for a few days starting tomorrow night / early Wednesday. The stretch between #Pondicherry & Delta may get the heavier spells. #COMK #NEM2020”
twitter.com
