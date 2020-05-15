Alerts | Covid treatment: ManipalCigna waives co-payment clause for senior citizens

Covid treatment: ManipalCigna waives co-payment clause for senior citizens

ManipalCigna Health Insurance has waived the mandatory co-payment clause for its senior citizen customers who require treatment for Covid-19. Mandatory co-payment refers to an arrangement under which the policyholder needs to pay a portion of the medical expenses on his/her own and the insurance company pays the remaining amount, if a claim arises. The co-payment waiver is now applicable for insured members covered under ManipalCigna ProHealth Insurance plans issued till April 30, 2020. The relaxation will apply to senior citizens aged 65 years and above, who have the obligation of mandatory co-payment under the insurance plan, until August 31, 2020.

Also, the insurance company has introduced a simplified process for expeditious cashless treatment and reimbursement claims settlement. In addition, it has launched ‘Care’ calls under its ‘WeCare4U’ initiative for senior citizens above 65 years with pre-existing co-morbidities, to help them improve their awareness and take care of their health to defend themselves against Covid-19 or other infectious diseases.

SBI General launches Arogya Sanjeevani Health Policy

SBI General Insurance has launched the standard health insurance policy, Arogya Sanjeevani Health Insurance Policy. The policy provides hospitalisation cover anywhere in India with sum insured ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh. This product has been designed under the guidelines of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) with standard coverage and affordable premiums.

The policy will cover the hospitalisation treatment cost of Covid–19 as well. It is available for persons aged 18 to 65 years.

The family floater plan also covers your spouse, dependent children, parents and parents-in-law.