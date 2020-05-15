Alerts | Covid treatment: ManipalCigna waives co-payment clause for senior citizens

Maruti Suzuki to start producing a Toyota version of the Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Covid treatment: ManipalCigna waives co-payment clause for senior citizens
ManipalCigna Health Insurance has waived the mandatory co-payment clause for its senior citizen customers who require treatment for Covid-19. Mandatory co-payment refers to an arrangement under which the policyholder needs to pay a portion of the medical expenses on his/her own and the insurance company pays the remaining amount, if a claim arises. The co-payment waiver is now applicable for insured members covered under ManipalCigna ProHealth Insurance plans issued till April 30, 2020. The relaxation will apply to senior citizens aged 65 years and above, who have the obligation of mandatory co-payment under the insurance plan, until August 31, 2020.
Also, the insurance company has introduced a simplified process for expeditious cashless treatment and reimbursement claims settlement. In addition, it has launched ‘Care’ calls under its ‘WeCare4U’ initiative for senior citizens above 65 years with pre-existing co-morbidities, to help them improve their awareness and take care of their health to defend themselves against Covid-19 or other infectious diseases.
SBI General launches Arogya Sanjeevani Health Policy
SBI General Insurance has launched the standard health insurance policy, Arogya Sanjeevani Health Insurance Policy. The policy provides hospitalisation cover anywhere in India with sum insured ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh. This product has been designed under the guidelines of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) with standard coverage and affordable premiums.
The policy will cover the hospitalisation treatment cost of Covid–19 as well. It is available for persons aged 18 to 65 years.
The family floater plan also covers your spouse, dependent children, parents and parents-in-law.
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
‘The industry must have an eye for identifying crucial elements that it should keep and maintain’
Put the memory of the lockdown behind you with this new flagship 4-door coupe and its ‘M’ twin
Chairman Akio Toyoda believes crises have helped the Japanese automaker emerge stronger over the years
While near-term risks persist, under-penetrated protection market and sound business models of leading players ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals at current ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Be wise when it comes to opting for the tax regime from this year
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...