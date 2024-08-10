Beginning with a ‘Manic Monday’ that saw Nifty and Sensex shed 2.7 per cent each, the much-awaited correction seemed imminent. But the dip was bought yet again. Though the indices shed another 0.2 per cent each on Tuesday, the recovery was on from Wednesday, and Nifty and Sensex dropped 1.4 per cent and 1.6 per cent for the week on a net basis, recovering partially from the sell triggered by the unwinding of yen carry-trade.

Most of the BSE Sectoral Indices were in the red, while Healthcare and FMCG escaped the bloodbath with 0.7 per cent gains each. Consumer durables and PSU were the worst hit and shed 2.8 per cent each during the week.

Here are three stocks from the BSE 500 universe, which outperformed the benchmark indices during the last week, with the fundamental developments decoded behind such outperformance.

BASF INDIA

BASF India settled down at ₹7,320 on August 9, increasing 21.5 per cent during the week. This climb came on the back of encouraging results for Q1 of FY 2024-25. Operating revenue grew 17.5 per cent year on year to ₹3,967 crore, while operating EBITDA grew 57.6 per cent to ₹312 crore. EBITDA margins improved for the quarter to 8 per cent from 6 per cent year on year and 7 per cent quarter on quarter. PAT almost doubled to ₹221 crore during the quarter from ₹113 crore in Q1 FY24.

BASF India, part of the BASF group, offers a wide range of products across agricultural solutions, materials, industrial solutions, surface technologies, nutrition and care, and chemicals.

The stock is trading at a trailing 12-month PE of 47.2 times.

CERA SANITYWARE

Cera Sanityware soared to its 52-week high, touching ₹10,795 per share before settling down at ₹10,402 as at market close on August 9, making investors richer by 16.5 per cent in a week. The upmove was on account of buyback announced by the company. The proposal for buyback for a consideration of not exceeding ₹130 crore at a price of ₹12,000 per share was approved by the company board; the company was at a premium of around 34.4 per cent to the previous day’s close. And this spurred the counter-thought that the extent of buyback was only 0.8 per cent of the total outstanding equity shares.

Cera Sanitaryware is engaged in the business of manufacturing, selling and trading of various kinds of building products.

The stock is trading at a trailing 12-month PE of 56.7 times.

TRIVENI TURBINE

The share price of Triveni Turbine motored on close to its 52-week high of ₹724.4 before settling down at ₹695.9 on August 9. The shares of the company rose 14.3 per cent during the week. The rally could be attributed to the Q1 results of FY25 declared during the week, where the company clocked in the highest-ever quarterly revenue, EBITDA and order booking with a record order backlog as on June 30. In numbers, the topline improved 23.1 per cent year on year and 1.1 per cent quarter on quarter to ₹463.3 crore. Operating EBITDA margins expanded around 240 bps year on year and 150 bps quarter on quarter to 24.8 per cent, while PAT swelled to ₹80.4 crore growing 31.8 per cent year on year with PAT margins expanding 120 bps to 17.4 per cent.

Triveni Turbine is engaged in the business of manufacture and supply of power generating equipment and solutions.

The stock is trading at a trailing 12-month PE of 76.4 times.