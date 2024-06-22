Gold saw a decline, whereas silver stayed flat last week. The former depreciated 0.5 per cent to end the week at $2,321.5 an ounce, whereas the latter barely changed on a weekly basis and closed at $29.6 per ounce.
Similarly, in the domestic market, gold futures lost 0.5 per cent to close at ₹71,584 (per 10 gram), whereas silver futures was flat as it ended at ₹89,139 (per kg).
MCX-Gold (₹71,584)
Gold futures (August contract) faced a notable sell-off on Friday, leading to a weekly loss. However, the contract remains above the support band of ₹70,300-71,000.
But this does not indicate a rally, as the contract has a resistance at ₹74,800. The price action shows that gold futures has lost momentum and is likely to consolidate for some time.
The direction of the break of the ₹70,300-74,800 range can tell us about the path of the next leg of trend. Resistance above ₹74,800 is at ₹78,000, whereas support below ₹70,300 is at ₹67,700.
Trade strategy: Gold futures is not trending at the moment. Refrain from trading.
MCX-Silver (₹89,139)
Silver futures (July series), too, saw a swift price-drop on Friday. However, it remained flat on a weekly basis.
If the contract falls from here, it can find support at ₹87,600, where its 50-day moving average and a trendline support coincide. A breach of this can open the door for a fall to ₹80,000.
But if the contract rebounds, it can rally to ₹93,300, a resistance. Subsequent hurdle is at ₹95,000. Only a breakout of ₹95,000 can turn the trend bullish once again. Until then, silver futures could consolidate within ₹87,000 and ₹95,000.
Trade strategy: Trading is not recommended right now as silver futures can be range-bound in the near term.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.