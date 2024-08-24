Gold ($2,512 per ounce) and silver ($29.8 per ounce), in dollar terms, were up 0.2 per cent and 2.8 per cent respectively last week. In the domestic market, MCX gold futures (₹71,777 per 10 gram) posted a gain of 0.6 per cent, whereas MCX silver (₹85,211 per kg) futures was up 2.4 per cent.
MCX-Gold (₹71,777)
Gold futures (October), despite seeing a mid-week correction in price, closed decisively above the support at ₹71,300 because of a rally on Friday. The bias will be bullish so long as the contract stays above ₹71,300.
The chart indicates that the contract can go up to ₹73,500 and then to ₹75,000 in the next few weeks. A breach of ₹75,000 can take the price up to ₹80,000, a potential barrier.
In case the price falls from the current level, the contract can find support at ₹70,000.
Trade strategy: Last week, we recommended buying gold futures at ₹71,375. Retain this trade with a stop-loss at ₹69,500. When the contract touches ₹73,800, revise the stop-loss to ₹72,500. Book profits at ₹75,000.
MCX-Silver (₹85,211)
Silver futures (September) went past the resistance at ₹84,800 early last week. Although it slipped below this level mid-week, the contract managed to recover on Friday. Henceforth, ₹84,000-84,800 price band will be a support.
The price action hints that the contract is up for another upswing from here. Silver futures can touch ₹89,000 in the near term. A breakout of this level can lift the contract to ₹94,000.
On the other hand, if the contract falls below ₹84,000, the support at ₹80,000 can arrest the decline. Subsequent support is at ₹78,500.
Trade strategy: Hold on to the longs on silver futures we suggested initiating at ₹83,200. Maintain the stop-loss at ₹79,800. When the contract rises above ₹86,000, revise the stop-loss to ₹84,000. Liquidate the longs at ₹89,000.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.