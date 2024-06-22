Crude oil prices moved up last week. Brent crude oil futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was up 3.1 per cent as it closed at $85.2 per barrel, whereas crude oil futures on the MCX gained 3 per cent by ending the week at ₹6,746 a barrel.
Brent futures ($85.2)
Brent Crude futures is on an upward trajectory for nearly three weeks. Last week, it crossed over a resistance at $84. Also, the price is now above both 50- and 200-day moving average, giving the contract a bullish undertone.
Going ahead, there might be some moderation, possibly to $84. We expect Brent crude futures to resume the up-move. It can touch $92. There is a minor resistance at $87.
The uptrend will remain valid so long as the contract stays above $81.
MCX-Crude oil (₹6,746)
Crude oil futures (July expiry) has been on a rally recently. It bounced off the support at ₹6,100 early this month.
Last week, it surpassed the resistance at ₹6,650 and the contract has now risen past the 50-day moving average. These are positive signs.
In the forthcoming session, crude oil futures might see a minor fall in price, probably to ₹6,500. Post this correction, the contract can start moving up again. It shows potential to rally to ₹7,100. A breakout of this can lift the crude oil futures to ₹7,500.
In case the price slips below the support at ₹6,350, the short-term outlook can turn bearish. But given the prevailing momentum, the likelihood of such a decline is low.
Trade strategy: Go long on crude oil futures now at ₹6,750. Add longs if the price dips to ₹6,500. Place initial stop-loss at ₹6,300. Book profits at ₹7,100.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.