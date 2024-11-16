As the dollar rallied, oil prices slumped last week. The Brent crude oil futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) depreciated 3.9 per cent and ended the week at $71 per barrel. Similarly, the crude oil futures on the MCX was down 4.5 per cent and it closed the week at ₹5,679 a barrel.
Brent futures ($71)
Although the Brent crude futures declined last week, it managed to stay above the support at $71. Just below this is another support at $68.50.
Notably, the support band of $68.50-71 has remained valid since August 2021, indicating that this is a considerable demand zone.
If the contract rises on the back of this, it can go up to $76, a resistance. Subsequent resistance is at $80.
But if the support at $68.50 is breached, it can lead to another leg of downtrend where the contract can decline to $60.
MCX-Crude oil (₹5,679)
The December crude oil futures declined and slipped below both 20 and 50-day moving averages. Though this is a bearish signal, considering the recent price action, the possibility of a further fall is less likely.
Over the past month, the contract has largely been oscillating between ₹5,640 and ₹6,100. So, until either of these levels are breached, we cannot be certain about the next leg of trend.
If the bears drag the contract below ₹5,640, we are likely to see the downswing extending to ₹5,500 or even to ₹5,000 in the short term.
However, if crude oil futures recover and break out of ₹6,100, it can establish a fresh leg of rally. Resistance levels above ₹6,100 are at ₹6,400 and ₹6,750.
Trade strategy: Since there is some uncertainty with respect to the next possible move, we recommend traders refrain from initiating fresh trade.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.