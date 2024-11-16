I have bought Britannia November futures at ₹5,490.80. Should I exit with a loss or average?
Palani Shanmugam
Britannia Industries (₹4,915.60): The stock tumbled last week, losing over 14 per cent. While the chart shows strong bearish momentum, it is now near a crucial trendline at ₹4,900, which has the potential to stop further decline in price.
However, if this is breached, the price can extend the downswing to ₹4,500, a notable support.
Since the stock is now trading near a support, we cannot be certain about bullish trend reversal. But there is a good chance for a minor rally, possibly to the resistance band of ₹5,250-5,350. Only a decisive breakout of ₹5,350 can bring back the bullish momentum.
A potential move to the aforementioned price band in the underlying stock means the futures contract can also see a rally. Britannia November futures, which closed at ₹4,917.15 last week can see an upside to ₹5,250-5,300. But a recovery above this price region before the end of the current expiry is less likely.
Given the above factors, you can hold the long with a stop-loss at ₹4,885. But exit the position when the November contract touches ₹5,250.
Send your queries to derivatives@thehindu.co.in
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.