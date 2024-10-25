I hold Federal Bank Oct 190-call option bought at ₹6. What will be the trend for the expiry? Should I hold or exit? – A N L Shankar
The Federal Bank (₹186): The stock has been in a long-term uptrend. However, since mid-August, it has not been trending. While it did not fall, the price was largely moving in the range of ₹182-200. Just above ₹200, there is a strong resistance at ₹205. Therefore, considering the prevailing price action, the next leg of the trend depends on which among ₹182 and ₹205 is breached first.
A breakout of ₹205 can lead to the stock establishing a fresh leg of uptrend, potentially taking the stock to ₹225 in the short term. On the other hand, if the price breaks below the support at ₹182, the outlook can turn bearish. In such a scenario, the stock can depreciate to ₹170 quickly.
That said, the likelihood of the stock to move out of the above-mentioned range before the end of this expiry is less likely. The more you wait, the more time decay will eat up the premium. So, we suggest liquidating the 190-call option you hold at the current level of ₹3.
Send your queries to derivatives@thehindu.co.in
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.