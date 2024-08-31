The short-term outlook has turned slightly negative for HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) (₹4,420.50). Another conclusive close below ₹4,425 will confirm the short-term bearishness. The immediate support appears at ₹4,385 and ₹4,180.
However, the long-term outlook appears positive if it stays above ₹3,950. We expect the stock to come under pressure in the short term.
F&O pointers: HDFC AMC witnessed a strong rollover of nearly 88 per cent, higher than the average of the last three months. The September futures closed at a healthy premium of over ₹30 at ₹4,450.55 against the spot price of ₹4,420.50. This huge premium signals higher rollover of long positions. Option trading indicates a range of ₹4,200-4,600 for HDFC AMC.
Strategy: Consider a long strangle on HDFC AMC by simultaneously buying 4,600-strike call and 4,300-strike put. These options closed with a premium of ₹66.70 and ₹56.40 respectively. As the market lot is 150 shares, this strategy would cost ₹18,465. This would be the maximum loss and that will happen if the stock is stuck between ₹4,600 and ₹4,300.
On the other hand, profit potentials are high if the stock swings sharply in either direction. On expiry, a close above ₹4,723.10 or a fall below ₹4,176.90 will turn the position profitable. Traders can exit at a profit of ₹12,500 or a loss of ₹10,000, whichever occurs first.
Follow-up: Recommendations on TVS Motor moved on expected lines. Traders can hold the September 2800-call.
Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis and F&O positions. There is a risk of loss in trading
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.