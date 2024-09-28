Effective September 30, there will be changes in the constituents of Nifty 50, Nifty Bank and Nifty Next 50. Below is the list of the stocks that come in and the ones that are being replaced.

Nifty 50: Companies that will be excluded from the benchmark index are Divi’s Laboratories and LTIMindtree. The scrips that are going to replace them are Bharat Electronics and Trent.

Nifty Bank: One stock is being replaced here. While Bandhan Bank makes an exit, Canara Bank makes an entry into the banking index.

Nifty Next 50: This is the index that sees the most change. Stocks that are being excluded include Berger Paints, Bharat Electronics, Colgate Palmolive (India), Marico, SBI Cards and Payment Services, SRF and Trent.

Note that among the above stocks, Bharat Electronics and Trent are moving to Nifty 50 as their market capitalisation expanded at a comparatively higher rate.

The list of stocks that will be included in Nifty Next 50 are Bharat Heavy Electricals, Divi’s Laboratories, JSW Energy, LTIMindtree, Macrotech Developers, NHPC and Union Bank of India.

Divi’s Laboratories and LTIMindtree are being moved from the benchmark Nifty 50 to Nifty Next 50 index as they are outpaced by other few stocks in market capitalisation expansion.

Nifty Midcap Select, too, is set to see a change in the constituents. However, the effective date is revised to October 25 from September 30. Stocks that are taken out are Jubilant Foodworks, Page Industries, UPL and Astral.

Companies that make an entry are Colgate Palmolive (India), Dixon Technologies, Indus Towers and SRF.