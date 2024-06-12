₹1565 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1550

1535

1570

1585

Go short only below 1550. Keep the stop-loss at 1555

₹1496 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1470

1450

1510

1530

Go short now and at 1505. Keep the stop-loss at 1515

₹433 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

430

427

435

439

Go short now and at 434. Stop-loss can be placed at 436

₹274 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

272

268

275

279

Take fresh longs above 275. Keep the stop-loss at 274

₹2914 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2885

2865

2935

2965

Wait for a rise. Go short at 2925 with a stop-loss at 2945

₹835 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

832

830

840

845

Go long only above 840. Stop-loss can be placed at 838

₹3857 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3830

3790

3880

3910

Wait for dips. Go long at 3835. Stop-loss can be kept at 3820

23313 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

23200

23000

23500

23600

Go short on a break below 23200. Keep the stop-loss at 23240

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

