₹1565 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1550
1535
1570
1585
Go short only below 1550. Keep the stop-loss at 1555
₹1496 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1470
1450
1510
1530
Go short now and at 1505. Keep the stop-loss at 1515
₹433 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
430
427
435
439
Go short now and at 434. Stop-loss can be placed at 436
₹274 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
272
268
275
279
Take fresh longs above 275. Keep the stop-loss at 274
₹2914 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2885
2865
2935
2965
Wait for a rise. Go short at 2925 with a stop-loss at 2945
₹835 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
832
830
840
845
Go long only above 840. Stop-loss can be placed at 838
₹3857 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3830
3790
3880
3910
Wait for dips. Go long at 3835. Stop-loss can be kept at 3820
23313 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
23200
23000
23500
23600
Go short on a break below 23200. Keep the stop-loss at 23240
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
