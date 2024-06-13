₹1574 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1555

1540

1580

1600

Go long only above 1580. Keep the stop-loss at 1575

₹1485 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1470

1450

1495

1510

Go short now and at 1490. Keep the stop-loss at 1505

₹432 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

429

426

434

437

Go short now and at 433. Stop-loss can be kept at 435

₹275 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

273

271

278

282

Go long now and also at 274. Keep the stop-loss at 272

₹2926 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2910

2885

2950

2985

Go short only below 2910. Stop-loss can be kept at 2920

₹839 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

833

829

846

855

Go long only above 846. Stop-loss can be placed at 844

₹3836 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3810

3780

3870

3920

Go short on a break below 3810. Keep the stop-loss at 3820

23360 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

23300

23200

23420

23500

Go short on break below 23300. Keep the stop-loss at 23330

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

