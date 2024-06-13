₹1574 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1555
1540
1580
1600
Go long only above 1580. Keep the stop-loss at 1575
₹1485 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1470
1450
1495
1510
Go short now and at 1490. Keep the stop-loss at 1505
₹432 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
429
426
434
437
Go short now and at 433. Stop-loss can be kept at 435
₹275 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
273
271
278
282
Go long now and also at 274. Keep the stop-loss at 272
₹2926 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2910
2885
2950
2985
Go short only below 2910. Stop-loss can be kept at 2920
₹839 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
833
829
846
855
Go long only above 846. Stop-loss can be placed at 844
₹3836 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3810
3780
3870
3920
Go short on a break below 3810. Keep the stop-loss at 3820
23360 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
23300
23200
23420
23500
Go short on break below 23300. Keep the stop-loss at 23330
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.