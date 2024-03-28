₹1440 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1425

1400

1450

1470

Go long if the stock breaks out of 1450; stop-loss at 1435.

₹1484 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1480

1465

1500

1525

Trend is bearish but there is a strong support; stay away.

₹428 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

420

412

430

435

Go short as the stock is near a resistance; stop-loss at 435.

₹261 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

260

258

268

272

Trend is turning flat; refrain from trading this stock.

₹2987 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2960

2935

3020

3100

Likely to see intraday dip; short with stop-loss at 3020.

₹734 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

732

722

745

750

Intraday trend is unclear; stay away until clarity arises.

₹3837 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3830

3775

3940

3980

Buy now and on a dip to 3780; place a stop-loss at 3750.

22194 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22100

22000

22240

22400

Volatility can go up due to expiry; do not initiate fresh trade.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

