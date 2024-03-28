₹1440 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1425
1400
1450
1470
Go long if the stock breaks out of 1450; stop-loss at 1435.
₹1484 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1480
1465
1500
1525
Trend is bearish but there is a strong support; stay away.
₹428 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
420
412
430
435
Go short as the stock is near a resistance; stop-loss at 435.
₹261 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
260
258
268
272
Trend is turning flat; refrain from trading this stock.
₹2987 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2960
2935
3020
3100
Likely to see intraday dip; short with stop-loss at 3020.
₹734 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
732
722
745
750
Intraday trend is unclear; stay away until clarity arises.
₹3837 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3830
3775
3940
3980
Buy now and on a dip to 3780; place a stop-loss at 3750.
22194 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22100
22000
22240
22400
Volatility can go up due to expiry; do not initiate fresh trade.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
