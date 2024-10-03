₹1728 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1715

1680

1745

1760

Go long now and at 1720. Keep the stop-loss at 1705

₹1904 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1895

1870

1920

1945

Go long only above 1920. Keep the stop-loss at 1910

₹516 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

514

512

518

521

Go long only above 518. Stop-loss can be kept at 517

₹292 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

289

285

294

296

Go short now and at 293. Stop-loss can be placed at 295

₹2930 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2900

2870

2945

2960

Go short on a rise at 2940. Keep the stop-loss at 2955

₹797 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

792

787

801

805

Go long only above 801. Stop-loss can be placed at 799

₹4286 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4260

4240

4300

4340

Go long on a break above 4300. Keep the stop-loss at 4285

25976 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

25880

25730

26050

26160

Go long only above 26050. Stop-loss can be placed at 26010

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

