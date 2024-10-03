₹1728 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1715
1680
1745
1760
Go long now and at 1720. Keep the stop-loss at 1705
₹1904 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1895
1870
1920
1945
Go long only above 1920. Keep the stop-loss at 1910
₹516 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
514
512
518
521
Go long only above 518. Stop-loss can be kept at 517
₹292 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
289
285
294
296
Go short now and at 293. Stop-loss can be placed at 295
₹2930 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2900
2870
2945
2960
Go short on a rise at 2940. Keep the stop-loss at 2955
₹797 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
792
787
801
805
Go long only above 801. Stop-loss can be placed at 799
₹4286 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4260
4240
4300
4340
Go long on a break above 4300. Keep the stop-loss at 4285
25976 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
25880
25730
26050
26160
Go long only above 26050. Stop-loss can be placed at 26010
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.