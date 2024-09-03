₹1626 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1620
1595
1640
1670
Go short only below 1620. Keep the stop-loss at 1630
₹1958 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1945
1915
1980
2010
Wait for dips. Go long at 1950 with a stop-loss at 1940
₹510 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
508
505
513
517
Go long now and at 509. Stop-loss can be kept at 507
₹326 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
323
319
330
335
Go long on dips at 324. Stop-loss can be placed at 322
₹3033 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3020
3000
3055
3080
Go long only above 3055. Keep the stop-loss at 3045
₹822 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
819
814
825
830
Go long only above 825. Stop-loss can be placed at 823
₹4526 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4485
4455
4565
4600
Go long on dips at 4510 and 4490. Keep the stop-loss at 4470
25335 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
25280
25150
25420
25550
Go long on dips at 25310 and 25290. Keep the stop-loss at 25240
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
