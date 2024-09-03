₹1626 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1620

1595

1640

1670

Go short only below 1620. Keep the stop-loss at 1630

₹1958 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1945

1915

1980

2010

Wait for dips. Go long at 1950 with a stop-loss at 1940

₹510 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

508

505

513

517

Go long now and at 509. Stop-loss can be kept at 507

₹326 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

323

319

330

335

Go long on dips at 324. Stop-loss can be placed at 322

₹3033 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3020

3000

3055

3080

Go long only above 3055. Keep the stop-loss at 3045

₹822 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

819

814

825

830

Go long only above 825. Stop-loss can be placed at 823

₹4526 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4485

4455

4565

4600

Go long on dips at 4510 and 4490. Keep the stop-loss at 4470

25335 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

25280

25150

25420

25550

Go long on dips at 25310 and 25290. Keep the stop-loss at 25240

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

