₹1508 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1480

1515

1525

Go short only below 1500. Stop-loss can be placed at 1505.

₹1452 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1430

1420

1465

1480

Go short now and at 1460. Keep the stop-loss at 1470

₹431 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

430

427

433

435

Go short only below 430. Stop-loss can be kept at 431

₹272 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

270

268

274

276

Take fresh shorts below 270. Keep the stop-loss at 271

₹2881 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2860

2830

2900

2940

Go short now and at 2895. Keep the stop-loss at 2905

₹823 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

820

815

828

832

Go short on a break below 820. Keep the stop-loss at 822

₹3805 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3790

3765

3835

3860

Go long if TCS bounces from 3790. Keep the stop-loss at 3780

22731 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22720

22630

22870

22920

Go short on a break below 22720. Keep the stop-loss at 22740

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

