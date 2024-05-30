₹1508 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1500
1480
1515
1525
Go short only below 1500. Stop-loss can be placed at 1505.
₹1452 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1430
1420
1465
1480
Go short now and at 1460. Keep the stop-loss at 1470
₹431 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
430
427
433
435
Go short only below 430. Stop-loss can be kept at 431
₹272 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
270
268
274
276
Take fresh shorts below 270. Keep the stop-loss at 271
₹2881 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2860
2830
2900
2940
Go short now and at 2895. Keep the stop-loss at 2905
₹823 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
820
815
828
832
Go short on a break below 820. Keep the stop-loss at 822
₹3805 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3790
3765
3835
3860
Go long if TCS bounces from 3790. Keep the stop-loss at 3780
22731 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22720
22630
22870
22920
Go short on a break below 22720. Keep the stop-loss at 22740
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
