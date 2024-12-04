₹1827 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1815
1800
1840
1860
Go long only above 1840. Keep the stop-loss at 1835
₹1888 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1880
1865
1900
1920
Go long on a break above 1900 with a stop-loss at 1895
₹472 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
470
468
476
480
Risk/reward does not favour any trade. Stay out for now
₹262 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
260
256
265
269
Go long only above 265. Stop-loss can be placed at 264
₹1323 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1320
1310
1330
1360
Go long above 1330. Stop-loss can be placed at 1320
₹854 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
850
844
857
863
Go long on a break above 857. Keep the stop-loss at 855
₹4301 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4290
4240
4330
4380
Go long if TCS bounces from 4290. Keep the stop-loss at 4270
24534 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24430
24380
24600
24680
Go long on a break above 24600 with a stop-loss at 24570
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
