₹1827 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1815

1800

1840

1860

Go long only above 1840. Keep the stop-loss at 1835

₹1888 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1880

1865

1900

1920

Go long on a break above 1900 with a stop-loss at 1895

₹472 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

470

468

476

480

Risk/reward does not favour any trade. Stay out for now

₹262 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

260

256

265

269

Go long only above 265. Stop-loss can be placed at 264

₹1323 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1320

1310

1330

1360

Go long above 1330. Stop-loss can be placed at 1320

₹854 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

850

844

857

863

Go long on a break above 857. Keep the stop-loss at 855

₹4301 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4290

4240

4330

4380

Go long if TCS bounces from 4290. Keep the stop-loss at 4270

24534 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24430

24380

24600

24680

Go long on a break above 24600 with a stop-loss at 24570

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

