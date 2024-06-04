₹1515 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1500

1480

1530

1550

Buy the stock now and on a dip to 1500; stop-loss at 1480.

₹1425 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1420

1400

1450

1475

Price action is bearish but there is a support; stay out.

₹424 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

422

416

430

440

Go short if the price slips below 422; stop-loss at 426.

₹266 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

265

256

275

282

Buy if the stock sees a rebound; place stop-loss at 262.

₹2850 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2830

2780

2900

2970

Sell the stock if the price falls below 2830; stop-loss at 2860.

₹826 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

820

800

836

850

Go long if it breaks out of 836; place stop-loss at 820.

₹3735 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3730

3670

3800

3850

Go short if the stock inches up to 3800; stop-loss at 3850.

22660 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22550

22300

22870

23000

Buy if the contract rises above 22750; stop-loss at 22640.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

