₹1515 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1500
1480
1530
1550
Buy the stock now and on a dip to 1500; stop-loss at 1480.
₹1425 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1420
1400
1450
1475
Price action is bearish but there is a support; stay out.
₹424 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
422
416
430
440
Go short if the price slips below 422; stop-loss at 426.
₹266 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
265
256
275
282
Buy if the stock sees a rebound; place stop-loss at 262.
₹2850 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2830
2780
2900
2970
Sell the stock if the price falls below 2830; stop-loss at 2860.
₹826 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
820
800
836
850
Go long if it breaks out of 836; place stop-loss at 820.
₹3735 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3730
3670
3800
3850
Go short if the stock inches up to 3800; stop-loss at 3850.
22660 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22550
22300
22870
23000
Buy if the contract rises above 22750; stop-loss at 22640.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
