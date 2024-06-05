₹1483 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1455
1430
1520
1545
Go short on a rise at 1510. Stop-loss can be kept at 1525
₹1394 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1375
1360
1410
1425
Wait for a rise. Go short at 1405 with a stop-loss at 1415
₹415 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
412
408
418
422
Go short now and at 417. Stop-loss can be kept at 419
₹236 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
233
228
242
252
Go short only below 233. Stop-loss can be placed at 235
₹2794 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2790
2765
2860
2885
Go short on a break below 2790. Keep the stop-loss at 2805
₹775 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
765
750
800
815
Wait for a rise. Go short at 795. Keep the stop-loss at 805
₹3716 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3680
3650
3750
3790
Go long on a break above 3750. Keep the stop-loss at 3740
21975 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21750
21500
22200
22420
Wait for a rise. Go short at 22140. Keep the stop-loss at 22240
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
