₹1483 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1455

1430

1520

1545

Go short on a rise at 1510. Stop-loss can be kept at 1525

₹1394 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1375

1360

1410

1425

Wait for a rise. Go short at 1405 with a stop-loss at 1415

₹415 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

412

408

418

422

Go short now and at 417. Stop-loss can be kept at 419

₹236 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

233

228

242

252

Go short only below 233. Stop-loss can be placed at 235

₹2794 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2790

2765

2860

2885

Go short on a break below 2790. Keep the stop-loss at 2805

₹775 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

765

750

800

815

Wait for a rise. Go short at 795. Keep the stop-loss at 805

₹3716 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3680

3650

3750

3790

Go long on a break above 3750. Keep the stop-loss at 3740

21975 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

21750

21500

22200

22420

Wait for a rise. Go short at 22140. Keep the stop-loss at 22240

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics