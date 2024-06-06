₹1551 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1535

1520

1560

1595

Go long only above 1560. Keep the stop-loss at 1555.

₹1430 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1415

1400

1540

1565

Take fresh longs above 1540 with a stop-loss at 1535

₹430 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

426

422

436

439

Go short only below 426. Stop-loss can be kept at 428

₹248 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

246

243

252

258

Take fresh longs above 252. Keep the stop-loss at 250

₹2842 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2800

2770

2860

2890

Take fresh longs only above 2860 with a stop-loss at 2855

₹790 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

778

765

793

797

Go short only below 778. Stop-loss can be placed at 781

₹3747 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3740

3700

3790

3810

Go short on a break below 3740. Keep the stop-loss at 3750

22584 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22550

22400

22700

22850

Take fresh longs only above 22700 with a stop-loss at 22670

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

