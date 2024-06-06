₹1551 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1535
1520
1560
1595
Go long only above 1560. Keep the stop-loss at 1555.
₹1430 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1415
1400
1540
1565
Take fresh longs above 1540 with a stop-loss at 1535
₹430 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
426
422
436
439
Go short only below 426. Stop-loss can be kept at 428
₹248 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
246
243
252
258
Take fresh longs above 252. Keep the stop-loss at 250
₹2842 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2800
2770
2860
2890
Take fresh longs only above 2860 with a stop-loss at 2855
₹790 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
778
765
793
797
Go short only below 778. Stop-loss can be placed at 781
₹3747 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3740
3700
3790
3810
Go short on a break below 3740. Keep the stop-loss at 3750
22584 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22550
22400
22700
22850
Take fresh longs only above 22700 with a stop-loss at 22670
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
