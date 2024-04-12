₹1535 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1525

1500

1550

1580

Buy when the price dips to 1525; place stop-loss at 1500.

₹1506 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1490

1470

1510

1530

Go long if it breaks out of 1510; place stop-loss at 1490.

₹436 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

430

420

445

450

Buy now and on a dip to 425; keep a stop-loss at 418.

₹271 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

270

266

275

280

Stock in a sideways crawl; refrain from fresh trades.

₹2958 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2950

2900

2980

3000

Trend unclear. Stay away from initiating new positions.

₹779 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

775

765

790

800

Appears positive. Buy the stock with a stop-loss at 770.

₹3982 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3925

3900

4030

4100

Initiate longs on a breakout of 4030; stop-loss at 3970.

22812 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22750

22650

22900

23000

Buy if it breaks out of 22850; place stop-loss at 22780.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

