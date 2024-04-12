₹1535 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1525
1500
1550
1580
Buy when the price dips to 1525; place stop-loss at 1500.
₹1506 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1490
1470
1510
1530
Go long if it breaks out of 1510; place stop-loss at 1490.
₹436 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
430
420
445
450
Buy now and on a dip to 425; keep a stop-loss at 418.
₹271 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
270
266
275
280
Stock in a sideways crawl; refrain from fresh trades.
₹2958 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2950
2900
2980
3000
Trend unclear. Stay away from initiating new positions.
₹779 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
775
765
790
800
Appears positive. Buy the stock with a stop-loss at 770.
₹3982 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3925
3900
4030
4100
Initiate longs on a breakout of 4030; stop-loss at 3970.
22812 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22750
22650
22900
23000
Buy if it breaks out of 22850; place stop-loss at 22780.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
