₹1530 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1520
1510
1545
1560
Go long only above 1545. Keep the stop-loss at 1535
₹1466 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1455
1425
1480
1500
Go short below 1455. Stop-loss can be placed at 1465
₹429 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
426
423
431
434
Go short now and at 430. Keep the stop-loss at 432
₹274 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
272
268
276
280
Go short on a break below 272 with a stop-loss at 273
₹2911 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2885
2850
2930
2960
Go short now and at 2925. Stop-loss can be kept at 2940
₹831 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
827
823
834
840
Mixed and range bound. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹3840 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3810
3790
3845
3870
Take fresh shorts positions now. Stop-loss can be placed at 3855
22925 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22890
22840
23010
23100
Go short only on a break below 22890 with a stop-loss at 22910
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
