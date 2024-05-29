₹1530 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1520

1510

1545

1560

Go long only above 1545. Keep the stop-loss at 1535

₹1466 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1455

1425

1480

1500

Go short below 1455. Stop-loss can be placed at 1465

₹429 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

426

423

431

434

Go short now and at 430. Keep the stop-loss at 432

₹274 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

272

268

276

280

Go short on a break below 272 with a stop-loss at 273

₹2911 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2885

2850

2930

2960

Go short now and at 2925. Stop-loss can be kept at 2940

₹831 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

827

823

834

840

Mixed and range bound. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹3840 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3810

3790

3845

3870

Take fresh shorts positions now. Stop-loss can be placed at 3855

22925 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22890

22840

23010

23100

Go short only on a break below 22890 with a stop-loss at 22910

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

