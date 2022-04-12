Day Trading Guide For April 12, 2022

₹1496 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1485
1440
1525
|
1550
Wait for dips and go long if the stock reverses higher from 1485. Keep the stop-loss at 1460
₹1766 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1740
1690
1810
|
1840
Outlook is bearish. Go short now and also accumulate at 1795. Stop-loss can be kept at 1820
₹267 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
265
260
270
|
273
Support ahead. Go long with a stop-loss at 262 only if the stock bounces back from 265
₹171 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
169
165
175
|
178
Immediate outlook is unclear. Go go either way. Avoid trading this stock for a few sessions
₹2611 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2560
2510
2650
|
2685
Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 2650. Keep the stop-loss at 2635
₹515 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
510
505
520
|
525
Near-term correction looks likely. Go short now and on a rise at 518. Keep the stop-loss at 523
₹3700 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3650
3610
3720
|
3780
Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 3720. Stop-loss can be placed at 3690
17728 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17660
17600
17840
|
17960
Looks vulnerable to fall. Go short on a break below 17660. Stop-loss can be kept at 17720
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
April 12, 2022