Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide For April 12, 2022

bl-online Administrator | Updated on: Apr 11, 2022

₹1496 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1485

1440

1525

1550

Wait for dips and go long if the stock reverses higher from 1485. Keep the stop-loss at 1460

₹1766 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1740

1690

1810

1840

Outlook is bearish. Go short now and also accumulate at 1795. Stop-loss can be kept at 1820

₹267 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

265

260

270

273

Support ahead. Go long with a stop-loss at 262 only if the stock bounces back from 265

₹171 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

169

165

175

178

Immediate outlook is unclear. Go go either way. Avoid trading this stock for a few sessions

₹2611 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2560

2510

2650

2685

Resistance ahead. Go long only if the stock breaks above 2650. Keep the stop-loss at 2635

₹515 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

510

505

520

525

Near-term correction looks likely. Go short now and on a rise at 518. Keep the stop-loss at 523

₹3700 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3650

3610

3720

3780

Initiate fresh long positions only if the stock breaks above 3720. Stop-loss can be placed at 3690

17728 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17660

17600

17840

17960

Looks vulnerable to fall. Go short on a break below 17660. Stop-loss can be kept at 17720

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on April 12, 2022
