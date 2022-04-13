hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide For April 13, 2022

bl-online Administrator | Updated on: Apr 12, 2022

₹1494 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1485

1440

1525

1550

Sustains below resistance at 1520. Short now and on a rally to 1520 with stop-loss at 1540.

₹1742 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1740

1690

1760

1800

Initiate fresh shorts if the stock falls below the support at 1740; stop-loss at 1760.

₹265 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

260

256

270

273

Though trend is bullish, it could fall to 260 before rallying. So, buy at 260 with stop-loss at 255.

₹169 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

165

160

174

178

Stock could decline from here. Short now and on a rise to 174 with stop-loss at 178.

₹2561 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2560

2510

2600

2650

Price action weak but 2560 is a strong support. Short with stop-loss at 2600 if only 2560 is breached.

₹513 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

510

505

520

525

Near-term correction looks likely. Go short now and on a rise at 518. Keep the stop-loss at 523

₹3691 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3650

3610

3720

3780

Short-term outlook looks unclear. Refrain from trading this stock.

17577 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17500

17400

17600

17700

Looks vulnerable to fall. Go short at current level. Stop-loss can be kept at 17720.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on April 13, 2022
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you