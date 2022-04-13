Day Trading Guide For April 13, 2022

₹1494 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1485
1440
1525
|
1550
Sustains below resistance at 1520. Short now and on a rally to 1520 with stop-loss at 1540.
₹1742 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1740
1690
1760
|
1800
Initiate fresh shorts if the stock falls below the support at 1740; stop-loss at 1760.
₹265 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
260
256
270
|
273
Though trend is bullish, it could fall to 260 before rallying. So, buy at 260 with stop-loss at 255.
₹169 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
165
160
174
|
178
Stock could decline from here. Short now and on a rise to 174 with stop-loss at 178.
₹2561 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2560
2510
2600
|
2650
Price action weak but 2560 is a strong support. Short with stop-loss at 2600 if only 2560 is breached.
₹513 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
510
505
520
|
525
Near-term correction looks likely. Go short now and on a rise at 518. Keep the stop-loss at 523
₹3691 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3650
3610
3720
|
3780
Short-term outlook looks unclear. Refrain from trading this stock.
17577 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17500
17400
17600
|
17700
Looks vulnerable to fall. Go short at current level. Stop-loss can be kept at 17720.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
April 13, 2022