₹1495 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1485
1460
1510
1540
Go short only below 1485. Keep the stop-loss at 1495
₹1467 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1460
1445
1475
1500
Go short below 1460. Keep the stop-loss at 1465
₹426 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
423
420
428
430
Go short now and at 427. Stop-loss can be kept at 429
₹280 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
278
274
285
290
Take fresh longs now and at 279. Keep the stop-loss at 277
₹2933 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2890
2830
2970
3010
Go short only below 2890. Keep the stop-loss at 2910
₹758 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
749
740
762
772
Go short now and at 761. Stop-loss can be kept at 764
₹3942 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3920
3860
3960
4030
Go short on a break below 3920. Stop-loss can be kept at 3935
22364 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22240
22150
22410
22520
Go short now and at 22390. Keep the stop-loss at 22430
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
