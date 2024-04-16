₹1495 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1485

1460

1510

1540

Go short only below 1485. Keep the stop-loss at 1495

₹1467 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1460

1445

1475

1500

Go short below 1460. Keep the stop-loss at 1465

₹426 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

423

420

428

430

Go short now and at 427. Stop-loss can be kept at 429

₹280 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

278

274

285

290

Take fresh longs now and at 279. Keep the stop-loss at 277

₹2933 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2890

2830

2970

3010

Go short only below 2890. Keep the stop-loss at 2910

₹758 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

749

740

762

772

Go short now and at 761. Stop-loss can be kept at 764

₹3942 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3920

3860

3960

4030

Go short on a break below 3920. Stop-loss can be kept at 3935

22364 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22240

22150

22410

22520

Go short now and at 22390. Keep the stop-loss at 22430

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   