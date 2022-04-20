Day Trading Guide for April 20, 2022

₹1342 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1300
1250
1370
|
1415
Outlook is bearish. Go short now and on a rise to 1370. Stop-loss can be placed at 1400.
₹1562 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1540
1470
1590
|
1630
Since 1540 is a support, short when this level is breached. Stop-loss can be at 1570.
₹262 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
256
250
265
|
270
There is a support at 256. Short if this is broken and place stop-loss at 265.
₹177 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
175
172
178
|
181
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 177 only if the stock breaks below 175.
₹2641 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2600
2555
2680
|
2740
Go long in the stock if it breaks out of 2680. Keep stop-loss at 2630.
₹512 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
505
498
515
|
521
Moving up with the sideways range. Go long now and on dips at 506 with a stop-loss at 502
₹3472 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3400
3320
3565
|
3585
Short the stock if it breaks below the support of 3400. Place stop-loss at 3500.
16969 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16800
16600
17100
|
17200
Go short now and on a rally to 17100 as the price action is bearish. Stop-loss at 17200.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
April 20, 2022