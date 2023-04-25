₹1688 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1675
1660
1720
1750
Go long with stop-loss at 1670.
₹1226 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1220
1200
1230
1260
Buy on the breach of 1230; stop-loss at 1215.
₹408 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
404
400
410
415
Initiate longs with a stop-loss at 400.
₹160 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
158
150
160
165
Buy if there is a decisive break of 160; stop-loss at 157.
₹2357 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2325
2285
2380
2420
Buy the stock now and at 2325; keep stop-loss at 2285.
₹555 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
548
540
565
575
Go long now and at 548 with stop-loss at 545.
₹3174 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3150
3100
3180
3260
Buy above 3180; keep stop-loss at 3125.
17769 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17750
17670
17880
18000
Consider longs with stop-loss at 17670.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
