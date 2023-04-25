₹1688 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1675

1660

1720

1750

Go long with stop-loss at 1670.

₹1226 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1220

1200

1230

1260

Buy on the breach of 1230; stop-loss at 1215.

₹408 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

404

400

410

415

Initiate longs with a stop-loss at 400.

₹160 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

158

150

160

165

Buy if there is a decisive break of 160; stop-loss at 157.

₹2357 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2325

2285

2380

2420

Buy the stock now and at 2325; keep stop-loss at 2285.

₹555 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

548

540

565

575

Go long now and at 548 with stop-loss at 545.

₹3174 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3150

3100

3180

3260

Buy above 3180; keep stop-loss at 3125.

17769 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17750

17670

17880

18000

Consider longs with stop-loss at 17670.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

