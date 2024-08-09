₹1642 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1620
1590
1655
1680
Go long only above 1655. Keep the stop-loss at 1645
₹1741 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1720
1690
1800
1830
Go short only below 1720. Keep the stop-loss at 1730
₹494 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
490
484
500
505
Go short on a reversal from 500 with a stop-loss at 503
₹323 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
320
312
330
340
Go short below 320. Stop-loss can be placed at 322
₹2896 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2860
2800
2940
3000
Go short only below 2860. Keep the stop-loss at 2875
₹808 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
802
795
814
820
Go short on a rise at 810 and 813. Keep the stop-loss at 816
₹4171 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4135
4100
4230
4270
Wait for dips. Go long at 4145 with a tight stop-loss at 4125
24120 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24060
23900
24180
24400
Go short on a break below 24060. Keep the stop-loss at 24090
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
