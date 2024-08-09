₹1642 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1620

1590

1655

1680

Go long only above 1655. Keep the stop-loss at 1645

₹1741 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1720

1690

1800

1830

Go short only below 1720. Keep the stop-loss at 1730

₹494 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

490

484

500

505

Go short on a reversal from 500 with a stop-loss at 503

₹323 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

320

312

330

340

Go short below 320. Stop-loss can be placed at 322

₹2896 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2860

2800

2940

3000

Go short only below 2860. Keep the stop-loss at 2875

₹808 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

802

795

814

820

Go short on a rise at 810 and 813. Keep the stop-loss at 816

₹4171 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4135

4100

4230

4270

Wait for dips. Go long at 4145 with a tight stop-loss at 4125

24120 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24060

23900

24180

24400

Go short on a break below 24060. Keep the stop-loss at 24090

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

