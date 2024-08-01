₹1617 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1590
1560
1650
1680
Still stuck in a range. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹1868 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1860
1840
1890
1905
Take long positions now with a tight stop-loss at 1855
₹495 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
491
487
503
507
Go long now and at 492. Stop-loss can be placed at 489
₹334 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
330
325
340
345
Stuck in a narrow range. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹3010 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3000
2985
3030
3050
Go short only below 3000. Keep the stop-loss at 3005
₹873 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
868
860
880
890
Wait for a rise. Go short at 889 with a stop-loss at 892
₹4400 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4370
4340
4430
4480
Go long now and on dips at 4375. Keep the stop-loss at 4360
25033 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
24970
24900
25080
25200
Wait for dips. Go long at 24980. Keep the stop-loss at 24940
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
