₹1617 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1590

1560

1650

1680

Still stuck in a range. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹1868 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1860

1840

1890

1905

Take long positions now with a tight stop-loss at 1855

₹495 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

491

487

503

507

Go long now and at 492. Stop-loss can be placed at 489

₹334 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

330

325

340

345

Stuck in a narrow range. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹3010 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3000

2985

3030

3050

Go short only below 3000. Keep the stop-loss at 3005

₹873 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

868

860

880

890

Wait for a rise. Go short at 889 with a stop-loss at 892

₹4400 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4370

4340

4430

4480

Go long now and on dips at 4375. Keep the stop-loss at 4360

25033 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

24970

24900

25080

25200

Wait for dips. Go long at 24980. Keep the stop-loss at 24940

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics