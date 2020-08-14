Day Trading Guide for August 14, 2020

Of the Yamaha partnership and e-mobility
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
₹1058 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1045
1030
1075
|
1090
Go long while maintaining a stiff stop-loss only if the stock strongly moves above ₹1,075 levels
₹951 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
940
930
960
|
970
Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to rally beyond ₹960 levels
₹201 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
198
195
204
|
207
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC gains above ₹204 levels
₹78 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
75
72
80
|
83
Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹80 levels
₹2122 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2100
2080
2145
|
2165
Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹2,100 levels
₹201 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
196
190
207
|
216
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of SBI while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹196 levels
₹2255 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2235
2210
2280
|
2300
Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock drops below ₹2,235 levels
11317 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
11270
11220
11370
|
11420
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 11,270 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
