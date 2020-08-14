Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for August 14, 2020

| Updated on August 13, 2020 Published on August 14, 2020

₹1058 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1045

1030

1075

1090

Go long while maintaining a stiff stop-loss only if the stock strongly moves above ₹1,075 levels

₹951 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

940

930

960

970

Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock fails to rally beyond ₹960 levels

₹201 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

198

195

204

207

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of ITC gains above ₹204 levels

₹78 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

75

72

80

83

Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹80 levels

₹2122 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2100

2080

2145

2165

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL rebounds up from ₹2,100 levels

₹201 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

196

190

207

216

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of SBI while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹196 levels

₹2255 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2235

2210

2280

2300

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock drops below ₹2,235 levels

11317 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

11270

11220

11370

11420

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 11,270 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

technical analysis
