₹1559 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1545
1530
1570
1590
Wait for dips. Go long at 1550. Keep the stop-loss at 1540
₹1455 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1440
1425
1460
1480
Go long only above 1460. Keep the stop-loss at 1455
₹436 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
434
432
439
443
Go long only above 439. Stop-loss can be placed at 438
₹195 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
192
190
197
199
Go long only above 197. Stop-loss can be kept at 196
₹2376 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2370
2345
2390
2410
Go short only below 2370. Keep the stop-loss at 2380
₹565 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
564
560
567
570
Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock
₹3493 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3470
3450
3510
3540
Wait for dips. Go long at 3475. Stop-loss can be kept at 3460
20269 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
20150
20000
20350
20400
Go long at 20220 and also 20180 with a stop-loss at 20120
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.