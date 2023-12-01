₹1559 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1545

1530

1570

1590

Wait for dips. Go long at 1550. Keep the stop-loss at 1540

₹1455 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1440

1425

1460

1480

Go long only above 1460. Keep the stop-loss at 1455

₹436 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

434

432

439

443

Go long only above 439. Stop-loss can be placed at 438

₹195 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

192

190

197

199

Go long only above 197. Stop-loss can be kept at 196

₹2376 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2370

2345

2390

2410

Go short only below 2370. Keep the stop-loss at 2380

₹565 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

564

560

567

570

Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock

₹3493 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3470

3450

3510

3540

Wait for dips. Go long at 3475. Stop-loss can be kept at 3460

20269 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

20150

20000

20350

20400

Go long at 20220 and also 20180 with a stop-loss at 20120

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

