₹1653 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1640

1615

1670

1705

Go long on dips at 1645. Keep the stop-loss at 1635

₹1557 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1540

1515

1570

1590

Go short now and at 1565. Keep the stop-loss at 1580

₹456 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

455

452

458

460

Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock

₹200 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

199

197

203

205

Take fresh long positions now. Keep the stop-loss at 198

₹2558 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2550

2530

2575

2600

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss at 2540

₹656 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

653

650

660

665

Go long only above 660. Stop-loss can be placed at 659

₹3812 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3790

3730

3845

3900

Go short on a break below 3790. Keep the stop-loss at 3805

21529 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

21460

21400

21600

21800

Go long only above 21600. Stop-loss can be placed at 21770

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

