₹1653 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1640
1615
1670
1705
Go long on dips at 1645. Keep the stop-loss at 1635
₹1557 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1540
1515
1570
1590
Go short now and at 1565. Keep the stop-loss at 1580
₹456 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
455
452
458
460
Can go either way from here. Avoid trading this stock
₹200 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
199
197
203
205
Take fresh long positions now. Keep the stop-loss at 198
₹2558 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2550
2530
2575
2600
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss at 2540
₹656 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
653
650
660
665
Go long only above 660. Stop-loss can be placed at 659
₹3812 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3790
3730
3845
3900
Go short on a break below 3790. Keep the stop-loss at 3805
21529 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21460
21400
21600
21800
Go long only above 21600. Stop-loss can be placed at 21770
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
