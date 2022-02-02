hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for February 3, 2022

bl-online Administrator | Updated on: Feb 02, 2022

₹1535 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1515

1490

1545

1570

Resistance ahead. Go long on a break above 1545. Stop-loss can be kept at 1530

₹1788 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1775

1760

1795

1820

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 1770 if the stock breaks above 1795

₹232 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

229

226

235

239

Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 230 with a stop-loss at 227

₹171 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

168

165

175

180

Consolidates higher. Go long with a stop-loss at 173 only if the stock breaks above 175.

₹2385 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2375

2345

2410

2440

Fresh leg of upmove is possible from here. Go long now with a tight stop-loss at 2370

₹540 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

530

520

544

550

Consolidates within the uptrend. Go long on a break above 544. Keep a stop-loss at 539.

₹3863 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3845

3810

3900

3930

Upmove is strong. Initiate fresh long positions at current levels with a stop-loss at 3835

17809 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17680

17630

17870

17950

Lacks momentum. Go long with a stop-loss at 17,720 if the contract sustains above 17,800

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on February 02, 2022
technical analysis

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you