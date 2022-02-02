Day Trading Guide for February 3, 2022

₹1535 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1515
1490
1545
|
1570
Resistance ahead. Go long on a break above 1545. Stop-loss can be kept at 1530
₹1788 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1775
1760
1795
|
1820
Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 1770 if the stock breaks above 1795
₹232 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
229
226
235
|
239
Outlook is bullish. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 230 with a stop-loss at 227
₹171 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
168
165
175
|
180
Consolidates higher. Go long with a stop-loss at 173 only if the stock breaks above 175.
₹2385 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2375
2345
2410
|
2440
Fresh leg of upmove is possible from here. Go long now with a tight stop-loss at 2370
₹540 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
530
520
544
|
550
Consolidates within the uptrend. Go long on a break above 544. Keep a stop-loss at 539.
₹3863 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3845
3810
3900
|
3930
Upmove is strong. Initiate fresh long positions at current levels with a stop-loss at 3835
17809 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17680
17630
17870
|
17950
Lacks momentum. Go long with a stop-loss at 17,720 if the contract sustains above 17,800
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.