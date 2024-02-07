₹1444 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1430
1390
1480
1510
Go short only below 1430. Keep the stop-loss at 1440
₹1728 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1715
1690
1760
1800
Go long now and at 1720. Keep the stop-loss at 1705
₹431 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
429
426
435
438
Go short now and at 434. Stop-loss can be placed at 437
₹272 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
269
267
277
279
Go long now and at 268. Stop-loss can be placed at 266
₹2857 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2835
2800
2885
2930
Go short only below 2835. Keep the stop-loss at 2845
₹651 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
648
645
660
665
Go long now and at 649. Stop-loss can be kept at 646
₹4133 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4100
4065
4155
4200
Go long on a break above 4155. Keep the stop-loss at 4135
22001 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21900
21830
22050
22200
Go long only above 22050. Stop-loss can be kept at 21980
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.