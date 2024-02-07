₹1444 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1430

1390

1480

1510

Go short only below 1430. Keep the stop-loss at 1440

₹1728 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1715

1690

1760

1800

Go long now and at 1720. Keep the stop-loss at 1705

₹431 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

429

426

435

438

Go short now and at 434. Stop-loss can be placed at 437

₹272 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

269

267

277

279

Go long now and at 268. Stop-loss can be placed at 266

₹2857 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2835

2800

2885

2930

Go short only below 2835. Keep the stop-loss at 2845

₹651 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

648

645

660

665

Go long now and at 649. Stop-loss can be kept at 646

₹4133 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4100

4065

4155

4200

Go long on a break above 4155. Keep the stop-loss at 4135

22001 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

21900

21830

22050

22200

Go long only above 22050. Stop-loss can be kept at 21980

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

