Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for February 18, 2022

bl-online Administrator | Updated on: Feb 17, 2022

₹1504 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1490

1470

1510

1540

Bias is turning bearish. Fresh fall is possible. Initiate fresh shorts now with a stop-loss at 1525

₹1724 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1720

1680

1745

1760

Initiate fresh short positions only if the stock breaks below 1720. Keep the stop-loss at 1735

₹223 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

218

216

225

228

Stuck in a narrow range. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges

₹171 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

168

163

173

175

Nearing the top of the range. Initiate fresh short positions at 173 and 175 with a stop-loss at 178

₹2441 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2425

2390

2470

2500

Immediate outlook is unclear. Go short with a stop-loss at 2445 only if the stock breaks below 2425

₹512 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

508

504

515

520

Near-term outlook is bearish. Go short now and accumulate at 514. Keep the stop-loss at 518

₹3784 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3775

3745

3805

3835

Has room to fall further. Go short now and on a rise at 3795. Stop-loss can be placed at 3815

17262 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

17250

17050

17300

17450

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 17330 if the contract breaks below 17250.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on February 17, 2022
stock market

