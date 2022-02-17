Day Trading Guide for February 18, 2022

₹1504 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1490
1470
1510
1540
Bias is turning bearish. Fresh fall is possible. Initiate fresh shorts now with a stop-loss at 1525
₹1724 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1720
1680
1745
1760
Initiate fresh short positions only if the stock breaks below 1720. Keep the stop-loss at 1735
₹223 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
218
216
225
228
Stuck in a narrow range. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges
₹171 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
168
163
173
175
Nearing the top of the range. Initiate fresh short positions at 173 and 175 with a stop-loss at 178
₹2441 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2425
2390
2470
2500
Immediate outlook is unclear. Go short with a stop-loss at 2445 only if the stock breaks below 2425
₹512 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
508
504
515
520
Near-term outlook is bearish. Go short now and accumulate at 514. Keep the stop-loss at 518
₹3784 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3775
3745
3805
3835
Has room to fall further. Go short now and on a rise at 3795. Stop-loss can be placed at 3815
17262 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
17250
17050
17300
17450
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 17330 if the contract breaks below 17250.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
February 17, 2022