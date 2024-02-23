₹1420 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1410
1380
1435
1460
Go short below 1410. Stop-loss can be kept at 1420
₹1680 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1665
1645
1700
1720
Wait for dips. Go long at 1670 with a stop-loss at 1660
₹414 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
412
410
418
422
Go long now and at 413. Stop-loss can be kept at 411
₹275 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
273
269
278
281
Take fresh longs now and at 274 with a stop-loss at 272
₹2963 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2945
2920
2985
3020
Go long only above 2985. Keep the stop-loss at 2975
₹766 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
763
758
770
777
Go long only above 770. Stop-loss can be placed at 768
₹4086 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4060
4020
4130
4160
Wait for dips. Go long at 4070. Stop-loss can be kept at 4050
22267 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
22200
22100
22290
22375
Go long on a break above 22290. Keep a stop-loss at 22260
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.