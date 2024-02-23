₹1420 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1410

1380

1435

1460

Go short below 1410. Stop-loss can be kept at 1420

₹1680 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1665

1645

1700

1720

Wait for dips. Go long at 1670 with a stop-loss at 1660

₹414 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

412

410

418

422

Go long now and at 413. Stop-loss can be kept at 411

₹275 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

273

269

278

281

Take fresh longs now and at 274 with a stop-loss at 272

₹2963 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2945

2920

2985

3020

Go long only above 2985. Keep the stop-loss at 2975

₹766 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

763

758

770

777

Go long only above 770. Stop-loss can be placed at 768

₹4086 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4060

4020

4130

4160

Wait for dips. Go long at 4070. Stop-loss can be kept at 4050

22267 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

22200

22100

22290

22375

Go long on a break above 22290. Keep a stop-loss at 22260

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   