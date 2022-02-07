Day Trading Guide for February 8, 2022

₹1471 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1460
1430
1480
|
1495
Outlook is bearish. Go short now and on a rise at 1478. Keep the stop-loss at 1505
₹1713 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1695
1660
1725
|
1760
Resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 1745 if the stock reverses lower from 1725
₹230 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
226
223
233
|
235
Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 236 only if the stock reverses lower from 233
₹172 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
169
165
175
|
178
Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges
₹2319 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2300
2250
2350
|
2400
Hover above a support. Go short on a break below 2300. Stop-loss can be kept at 2320
₹534 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
528
525
539
|
546
Consolidates higher. Initiate fresh shorts on a break below 528. Keep the stop-loss at 532
₹3782 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3750
3720
3810
|
3840
Trend is down. But wait for a rise and go short at 3805 and 3830. Stop-loss can be kept at at 3855
17214 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
16950
16850
17400
|
17600
Outlook is bearish. Go short now and accumulate at 17350. Keep the stop-loss at 17480
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
February 07, 2022