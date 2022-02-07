hamburger

Day trading guide

Day Trading Guide for February 8, 2022

bl-online Administrator | Updated on: Feb 07, 2022

₹1471 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1460

1430

1480

1495

Outlook is bearish. Go short now and on a rise at 1478. Keep the stop-loss at 1505

₹1713 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1695

1660

1725

1760

Resistance ahead. Go short with a stop-loss at 1745 if the stock reverses lower from 1725

₹230 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

226

223

233

235

Initiate fresh short positions with a stop-loss at 236 only if the stock reverses lower from 233

₹172 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

169

165

175

178

Immediate outlook is unclear. Avoid trading this stock until a clear trade signal emerges

₹2319 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2300

2250

2350

2400

Hover above a support. Go short on a break below 2300. Stop-loss can be kept at 2320

₹534 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

528

525

539

546

Consolidates higher. Initiate fresh shorts on a break below 528. Keep the stop-loss at 532

₹3782 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3750

3720

3810

3840

Trend is down. But wait for a rise and go short at 3805 and 3830. Stop-loss can be kept at at 3855

17214 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

16950

16850

17400

17600

Outlook is bearish. Go short now and accumulate at 17350. Keep the stop-loss at 17480

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on February 07, 2022
