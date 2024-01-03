₹1699 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1685
1670
1705
1725
Go long only above 1705. Keep the stop-loss at 1695
₹1535 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1515
1500
1555
1575
Wait for dips. Go long at 1520 with a stop-loss at 1510
₹470 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
467
463
473
476
Wait for dips. Go long at 468. Keep the stop-loss at 466
₹207 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
204
202
209
211
Go long on dips at 205. Stop-loss can be kept at 203
₹2611 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2600
2575
2620
2650
Go long only above 2620. Keep the stop-loss at 2610
₹639 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
637
634
644
647
Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now
₹3783 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3765
3725
3810
3835
Wait for dips. Go long at 3770. Stop-loss can be kept at 3755
21754 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21680
21625
21830
21940
Go short with a stop-loss at 21860 if the contract fails to break 21830.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
