₹1699 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1685

1670

1705

1725

Go long only above 1705. Keep the stop-loss at 1695

₹1535 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1515

1500

1555

1575

Wait for dips. Go long at 1520 with a stop-loss at 1510

₹470 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

467

463

473

476

Wait for dips. Go long at 468. Keep the stop-loss at 466

₹207 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

204

202

209

211

Go long on dips at 205. Stop-loss can be kept at 203

₹2611 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2600

2575

2620

2650

Go long only above 2620. Keep the stop-loss at 2610

₹639 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

637

634

644

647

Can go either way. Avoid trading this stock for now

₹3783 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3765

3725

3810

3835

Wait for dips. Go long at 3770. Stop-loss can be kept at 3755

21754 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

21680

21625

21830

21940

Go short with a stop-loss at 21860 if the contract fails to break 21830.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

