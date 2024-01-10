₹1650 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1635

1610

1660

1675

Wait for dips. Go long at 1640. Keep the stop-loss at 1630

₹1529 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1520

1495

1540

1560

Go long only above 1540. Keep the stop-loss at 1535

₹464 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

461

459

465

468

Take fresh short positions now. Keep the stop-loss at 466

₹217 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

215

213

219

222

Go short now and at 218. Stop-loss can be kept at 220

₹2581 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2570

2535

2600

2615

Go short only below 2570. Keep the stop-loss at 2580

₹625 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

624

620

628

633

Go short below 625. Stop-loss can be placed at 627

₹3690 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3680

3650

3730

3750

Go short on a break below 3680. Stop-loss can be kept at 3695

21629 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

21580

21430

21680

21800

Go short only below 21580. Stop-loss can be kept at 21610

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

