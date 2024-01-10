₹1650 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1635
1610
1660
1675
Wait for dips. Go long at 1640. Keep the stop-loss at 1630
₹1529 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1520
1495
1540
1560
Go long only above 1540. Keep the stop-loss at 1535
₹464 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
461
459
465
468
Take fresh short positions now. Keep the stop-loss at 466
₹217 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
215
213
219
222
Go short now and at 218. Stop-loss can be kept at 220
₹2581 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2570
2535
2600
2615
Go short only below 2570. Keep the stop-loss at 2580
₹625 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
624
620
628
633
Go short below 625. Stop-loss can be placed at 627
₹3690 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3680
3650
3730
3750
Go short on a break below 3680. Stop-loss can be kept at 3695
21629 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21580
21430
21680
21800
Go short only below 21580. Stop-loss can be kept at 21610
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Related Topics
