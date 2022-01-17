Day Trading Guide for January 18, 2022

₹1523 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1520
1490
1545
|
1575
Hovers above a support. Go short only if the stock breaks below 1520. Keep the stop-loss at 1535
₹1939 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1920
1890
1965
|
1980
Trend is up. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 1925. Stop-loss can be placed at 1905
₹225 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
221
218
226
|
230
Outlook is unclear as the stock remains stuck in a narrow range. Avoid trading this stock for a while
₹166 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
163
160
168
|
173
Broader uptrend is intact. Go long now and accumulate at 164. Stop-loss can be placed at 161
₹2553 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2525
2500
2570
|
2600
Uptrend is intact . But go long on if RIL breaks above 2570. Keep the stop-loss at 2560
₹514 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
512
509
519
|
530
Wait for dips and go long if the stock bounces from 512. Stop-loss can be placed at 510
₹4025 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
4000
3960
4050
|
4130
Outlook is bullish. Initiate fresh long positions at current levels with a stop-loss at 3990
18340 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
18280
18140
18360
|
18500
Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 18,270 only if the contract breaks above 18360.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Published on
January 17, 2022