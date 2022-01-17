hamburger

Day Trading Guide for January 18, 2022

bl-online Administrator | Updated on: Jan 17, 2022

₹1523 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1520

1490

1545

1575

Hovers above a support. Go short only if the stock breaks below 1520. Keep the stop-loss at 1535

₹1939 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1920

1890

1965

1980

Trend is up. Go long now and accumulate on dips at 1925. Stop-loss can be placed at 1905

₹225 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

221

218

226

230

Outlook is unclear as the stock remains stuck in a narrow range. Avoid trading this stock for a while

₹166 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

163

160

168

173

Broader uptrend is intact. Go long now and accumulate at 164. Stop-loss can be placed at 161

₹2553 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2525

2500

2570

2600

Uptrend is intact . But go long on if RIL breaks above 2570. Keep the stop-loss at 2560

₹514 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

512

509

519

530

Wait for dips and go long if the stock bounces from 512. Stop-loss can be placed at 510

₹4025 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

4000

3960

4050

4130

Outlook is bullish. Initiate fresh long positions at current levels with a stop-loss at 3990

18340 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

18280

18140

18360

18500

Initiate fresh long positions with a stop-loss at 18,270 only if the contract breaks above 18360.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

technical analysis
Published on January 17, 2022

