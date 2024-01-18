₹1536 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1530
1500
1560
1600
Refrain from trading as intraday trend in uncertain.
₹1639 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1620
1600
1650
1680
Go long if it breaks out of 1650; stop-loss at 1620.
₹466 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
465
460
472
475
Trend appears uncertain; stay away from trading.
₹232 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
232
230
238
242
Buy now and on a dip 230; stop-loss at 225.
₹2722 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2700
2650
2750
2800
Sell the stock if it breaks below 2700; stop-loss at 2725.
₹626 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
620
610
635
650
Short the stock if it falls below 620; stop-loss at 630.
₹3884 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
3815
3780
3900
4000
Go long if it rallies past 3900; stop-loss at 3850.
21587 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
21580
21400
21700
21800
Short the contract below 21580; stop-loss at 21700.
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
Comments
