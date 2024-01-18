₹1536 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1530

1500

1560

1600

Refrain from trading as intraday trend in uncertain.

₹1639 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1620

1600

1650

1680

Go long if it breaks out of 1650; stop-loss at 1620.

₹466 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

465

460

472

475

Trend appears uncertain; stay away from trading.

₹232 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

232

230

238

242

Buy now and on a dip 230; stop-loss at 225.

₹2722 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2700

2650

2750

2800

Sell the stock if it breaks below 2700; stop-loss at 2725.

₹626 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

620

610

635

650

Short the stock if it falls below 620; stop-loss at 630.

₹3884 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

3815

3780

3900

4000

Go long if it rallies past 3900; stop-loss at 3850.

21587 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

21580

21400

21700

21800

Short the contract below 21580; stop-loss at 21700.

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   